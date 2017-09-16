 Skip Nav
Calorie Breakdowns
The Beer Brands to Reach For When You're Watching Your Weight
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
Intermediate Workouts
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout

Collagen Peptides Review

If You Hate the Taste of Protein Powder, You Will Love This Alternative

If you're anything like me, you find protein powder to be a necessary evil. Necessary because you absolutely need it to support your active lifestyle, but evil because it absolutely tastes disgusting. And if you follow a dairy-free diet, the "tastes disgusting" element is compounded by about 100 percent. Most plant-based protein powders tend to be chalky and lack the creaminess of their whey counterparts.

This has been my plight for several years now, and while I've tried to live my life sans protein powder, it wasn't a viable option. When I started heavy lifting earlier this year, I was finding it hard to take in enough food, specifically protein, to support the level of intensity I was putting my body through. I was constantly sore and fatigued, and it was evident that my body was not getting what it needed to repair my worked muscles. It was around this same time that I discovered collagen supplements: a flavorless powder that dissolves in just about everything and is stacked with nutrition — including 18 grams of protein per serving. Did I mention it's flavorless?!

Related
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout

Collagen powder is a protein made up of amino acids and sourced from animals like chicken, cows, and fish. Yet, despite this, it still somehow manages to have no flavor at all. Additionally, the fine powder dissolves easily without leaving a chalky or gritty texture. So on days I don't want a smoothie, I can simply add it to a glass of water or stir it into my morning oatmeal. Of all the collagen I've tried, my favorite hands-down is Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides ($25 for 10 ounces); I add it to my smoothies, my water — even my coffee. Besides providing me with that extra boost of protein my body was craving, I am also getting the additional benefits of collagen — it has naturally occurring BCAAs (a type of amino acid that aids recovery) and also promotes skin, joint, and hair health. Most importantly, I am happy to report that my body is getting stronger, my workouts are getting harder, and yet I am nowhere near as exhausted as I once was.
Image Source: Vital Proteins
Join the conversation
Vital ProteinsProduct ReviewsCollagenRecoveryHealthy LivingProtein
Join The Conversation
Product Reviews
I Wore a Nonpadded Bikini For the First Time in Years, and I Felt Absolutely Liberated
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Best Bath Towels
Affordable Decor
I Finally Found the Perfect Towel — and I'll Never Go Back
by Angela Elias
L'Oreal Magic Skin Beautifier B.B. Cream Review
Product Reviews
I Swapped My Expensive Foundation For This Drugstore BB Cream, and I'm Never Looking Back
by Tara Block
Tarte Maneater Mascara Review
Product Reviews
I Wore the Same Mascara For Over a Decade, but This One Made Me Switch
by Erin Cullum
Best Steamer
Budget Tips
I Finally Bought the Perfect Steamer — It Saves Me Hundreds of Dollars on Dry Cleaning
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds