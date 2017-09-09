 Skip Nav
No Whey! 10 Whey-Free Protein Supplements For Your Paleo Plan

First they took our carbs and then they took our (gasp) cheese?! Well, all dairy products, to be exact. A Paleo diet requires that you eliminate all the junk you'd expect — like sugar, processed foods, and booze — but to truly eat like a caveman, you also need to steer clear of whey, a milk-derived protein that you'll find in tons of protein supplements. Never fear; we've searched the health food aisle and the caveman pantry and rounded up 10 portable, convenient, delicious, protein-rich snacks that even the strictest Paleo diet enthusiast can enjoy.

Paleo Pro Protein Powder
Dope Naturally Melonaid Protein Powder
Epic Bar
Bricks Bars
Grow Protein Bars
Perfect Fit Protein Powder
Perfect Bar
The New Primal Snack Mates
Pegan Protein Bars
Paleo Protein Chocolate Sticks
