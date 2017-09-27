 Skip Nav
5 Moves That Will Help You Get a Stronger Butt

Squats are a great exercise, but researchers using an EMG machine — a device that measures muscular contraction — found they work your thighs almost three times harder than your butt!

So here are five exercises that will build that booty up and strengthen and tone your legs without putting on much bulk.

Pick any of these exercises and use them instead of squats in your workout routine.

Romanian Deadlift
Kettlebell Swing
Cable Pull Through
BOSU Hip Bridge
One-Legged Hip Thrust
