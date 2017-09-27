Exercises For a Better Butt and Legs
5 Moves That Will Help You Get a Stronger Butt
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
5 Moves That Will Help You Get a Stronger Butt
Squats are a great exercise, but researchers using an EMG machine — a device that measures muscular contraction — found they work your thighs almost three times harder than your butt!
So here are five exercises that will build that booty up and strengthen and tone your legs without putting on much bulk.
Pick any of these exercises and use them instead of squats in your workout routine.
0previous images
-26more images