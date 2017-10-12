Sip on the Flavors of Fall With an Apple Pomegranate Protein Smoothie

I'm sipping on sweet, apple-cinnamon goodness. Don't be jealous. You can, too! This smoothie is like liquid Autumn made with all the healthy superfoods of Fall, which not only taste amazing but also offer an abundant nutritional value.

This simple smoothie is made with fiber-rich apples, immune-supporting pomegranate, and metabolism-boosting cinnamon and ginger. You'll also find kale, which can reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels as well as prevent cancer.

Another bonus to this smoothie is that you can still enjoy the juicy sweetness of pomegranate. But if you're not a fan of the seeds, they get completely ground up, alleviating the issue of seeds getting stuck in your teeth!



Coming in just under 320 calories, this creamy, satisfying smoothie offers almost 10 grams of fiber to keep you full all morning, and almost 24 grams of protein to keep your energy levels soaring. It's another great way to soak up the flavors of Fall.