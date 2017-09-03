 Skip Nav
How to Tone Your Butt and Thighs Even More on Your Runs
Our Favorite Healthy Grab-and-Go Breakfasts
This Sassy Sweat Session Will Work Every Muscle in Your Body
No Gym, No Problem! This Circuit Workout Uses Just Your Body

Not only is an at-home workout excuse-proof, since it's free, it will only cost you calories! Check out this full-body circuit workout that fits in your living room. It takes about 20 minutes to do, and other than a chair, it requires no props.

Instructions: After warming up with light cardio for five minutes, repeat each three-exercise circuit twice, resting for 60 seconds after completing one rep of an entire circuit.

Click here to download a PDF of the workout that you can print. It looks best printed in color and fits on one page. Hang the workout up on your fridge to remind yourself to work it.

Circuit One: Step Ups
Circuit One: Push-Ups
Circuit One: Walking Lunges
Circuit Two: Squat Jumps
Circuit Two: Triceps Dips
Circuit Two: Elbow Plank With Leg Lift
Circuit Three: Wall Sit
Circuit Three: Bicycle Crunch
Circuit Three: Side Plank
Intermediate WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsHome Workouts20-minute WorkoutsCircuit WorkoutsWorkoutsStrength Training
diannes54 diannes54 5 years
Great. Just downloaded the pdf and will print it to use. Thanks!
Autumns_Elegy Autumns_Elegy 8 years
I tried this tonight, it is harder than it looks. Totally awesome.
sparklestar sparklestar 8 years
YEY I do all of these!
Ultress Ultress 8 years
and the PDF is fantastic. thank you!
Ultress Ultress 8 years
fantastic workout fitsugar. living room friendly+ 20 minutes + FREE = no excuses THANKS!
minijewel minijewel 8 years
i tried this last night; it totally kicked my butt. way harder than it looks! :)
jenn91988 jenn91988 8 years
looks good! :)
Linda-McP Linda-McP 8 years
Thanks Fit! Can't wait to get to work.
Angela123 Angela123 8 years
This is really great. Thanks, Fit! Would you recommend holding weights for any of the exercises?
