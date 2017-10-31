 Skip Nav
Arm Exercises
Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation
Healthy Eating Tips
7 of the Best Foods to Fight Inflammation
Breakfast
18 Breakfasts That Follow the Perfect Weight-Loss Formula
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Healthy Breakfast Ideas in a Jar That Will Make Every A.M. Easier

Once your alarm goes off, everything else can seem like a struggle just to get out the door in the morning. A nutritious b-fast is almost impossible if you're already running low on time, but luckily these smoothies, overnight oats, and chia puddings in a jar will save you. Not only can you can take them on the go, but the cleanup is a cinch. Enjoy!

Related
6 Ways a Mason Jar Can Help You Lose Weight
Tropical Coconut Chia Pudding Jars
Flat-Belly Smoothie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
Overnight Buckwheat Cashew Parfait
Debloating Smoothie
Overnight Quinoa
Cherry Almond Chia Pudding
Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
Carrot Cake Overnight Oats
Overnight Hemp Seed Cereal
Cinnamon Bun Smoothie
Apple Pie Overnight Oats
Basic Chia Pudding
Banana Nut Teff Yogurt Parfait
Chocolate Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Chocolate Coconut Almond Overnight Oats
Paleo Pumpkin Coconut Smoothie
Vanilla Almond Raspberry Overnight Oats
Cookie Dough Overnight Oats
Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesBreakfast
Healthy Recipes
Sip on the Flavors of Fall With an Apple Pomegranate Protein Smoothie
by Jenny Sugar
Low-Calorie Soups Under 300 Calories
Healthy Recipes
Filling and Flavorful 300-Calorie Soups to Help You Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Spice Up Breakfast With This Oatmeal Pumpkin Bread
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Salads That Don't Use Lettuce
Healthy Recipes
26 Healthy Salads That Don't Use Leafy Greens
by Jenny Sugar
Quick Breakfast Recipes High in Protein
Healthy Recipes
21 High-Protein Breakfasts That Barely Take Any Time to Prepare
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds