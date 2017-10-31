20 Healthy Breakfast Ideas in a Jar That Will Make Every A.M. Easier

Once your alarm goes off, everything else can seem like a struggle just to get out the door in the morning. A nutritious b-fast is almost impossible if you're already running low on time, but luckily these smoothies, overnight oats, and chia puddings in a jar will save you. Not only can you can take them on the go, but the cleanup is a cinch. Enjoy!



6 Ways a Mason Jar Can Help You Lose Weight Related