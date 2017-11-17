 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
How the Gym Saved Me From My Depression
HIIT Workouts
The Ultimate HIIT Bodyweight Workout For Weight Loss
Beginner Fitness Tips
How Exercising in My Underwear Has Changed My Workouts
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
27 Healthy Chinese Recipes That Beat Any Takeout Menu

If there's one thing we know, it's that switching up what we eat and trying out new recipes make eating healthy a whole lot easier. So, instead of reaching for the phone to order a sodium-filled meal of sesame chicken, just make a better version yourself! There are plenty of healthy, easy Chinese food recipes that will become your new "takeout," and we have them for you here.

Related
25 Delicious Mexican Recipes That Are Actually Healthy — Yes, HEALTHY!
Kung Pao Chicken Stir Fry
Spicy Bok Choy
Shrimp Fried Rice
Peanut Lettuce Chicken Wraps
Tempeh Stir Fry
Hot & Sour Soup
Chinese Chicken Salad
Paleo Asian Fried “Rice”
Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry
Steamed Fish
Cabbage Noodle Bowl
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Sesame Mango Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Cashew Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry
Classic Chinese Dumplings
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Sesame Chicken Zucchini Noodles
Shrimp Spring Roll Noodle Bowls
Ground Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
Chicken Lo Mein
Ginger Honey Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken Chow Mein
Crockpot Orange Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Sticky Chinese Lemon Chicken
Baked Orange Chicken
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesChinese Food
Healthy Recipes
18 Healthy Dinners That Are 5 Ingredients or Less
by Rachel Fendel
Overnight Oats Smoothie
Healthy Recipes
Low-Sugar, High-Protein Banana Overnight Oats Smoothie
by Jenny Sugar
Vegan Main Dishes For Thanksgiving
Holiday Fitness
Who Needs a Turkey? Make One of These Amazing Vegan Main Dishes For Thanksgiving
by Jenny Sugar
Quick and Healthy Recipes
Holiday Fitness
12 Light, Quick, and Healthy Meals That Will Save You the Day After Thanksgiving
by Kelli Acciardo
Carrot and Cabbage Detox Salad
Healthy Recipes
Detox Your Weekend Away With a Raw Veggie Salad
by Lizzie Fuhr
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds