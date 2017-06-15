12 Healthy Recipes For Mermaids Only

Girls of the '90s, aka aspiring Ariels, have been instrumental in the mermaid trend that has made a big splash in every sector of our lives. What started as a popular Halloween costume has now found its way into everything we consume, and the fitness sector is no exception. Beyond workout wear like sneakers, millennials are now renaming aqua-colored foods containing spirulina and Blue Majik as mermaid recipes!



10 Pieces of Avocado Toast Almost Too Pretty to Eat Related

If the name alone isn't enough to make you stock up on your supply of blue-green algae, the nutritional benefits of consuming spirulina and Blue Majik certainly will. They are both high in amino acids, vitamins like B12, and antioxidants . . . in other words, fueling you to live your best, healthiest life. Though the flavor can be somewhat seaweed-like, these recipes cover up any unpleasantries with tasty ingredients like tropical fruit and coconut milk. Ready to dive in?