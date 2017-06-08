10 Pieces of Avocado Toast Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Avocado toast is no longer a smash-and-go sort of meal. Much like the latte, it's been elevated to an art form. While most people step up their toast game through the addition of unique and tasty ingredients, others are elevating this healthy breakfast staple in a much more sculptural fashion.

Creative food bloggers, stylists, and photographers have been sculpting avocados into things like hearts, stars, and roses. Not content to stop there, they've also been playing with color through the use of edible flowers, superfood-charged cream cheeses, and produce. The results are stunning, and if we're being totally honest, we might feel a little bad digging into something this pretty.