This CrossFit Exercise Is One of the Most Effective Ways to Tone Your Abs

What you've heard about CrossFit is true. It's incredibly hard and the workouts can leave you panting on the floor in pain, questioning why the hell you paid money for this, but I've never found another workout that has made me feel more badass and stronger than this — inside and out.

And this CrossFit move called the wall walk is one of my favorites because its works your entire body, but mostly the core and upper body. All you need is a wall, so you can do this move anywhere.