If You Ever Wished Xanax Was a Tasty Gummy Vitamin, Welcome to CBD Gummies

Buckle up, y'all, because we're about to drop some seriously wild and exciting news for you. Into CBD? Maybe you're not a fan of chocolate or you just prefer gummy candy? Wish your Xanax or Ativan was a delicious gummy vitamin instead of a pill? If you answered yes to any or all of those questions, then stop what you're doing immediately and order Infinite CBD's Asteroids CBD Isolate Gummies ($22.50).

With anxiety-crushing abilities, CBD can not only calm your mood, but promote deeper sleep, reduce stress, combat depression (some are claiming it also helps with bipolar disorder), and reduce muscular inflammation and pain. Children are even taking this stuff to prevent seizures and treat epilepsy — this very well might be a miracle cure from Mother Nature.

Whether you're into taking vitamin or supplement tablets, not a fan of the taste of oils or tinctures, or have difficulty swallowing pills, these tasty, supersoft gummies are ready to help. They're vegan and gluten-free, and they're made from CBD isolate, light corn syrup, sugar, water, and natural flavoring. They're low-sugar and nonpsychoactive, with less than 0.1 percent THC.

Each gummy contains 25 milligrams of CBD — more than 11 times the amount of our favorite CBD Chocolates from Not Pot, so it's not a small dose. One of these in the morning or when you're feeling stressed could curb some serious anxiety, depending on your body's reception to CBD. However, if you've got a higher tolerance, you may need two (or even three!) to do the trick.

Be forewarned that there is a distinct and definite aftertaste, emphasis on the after. The flavor of the gummies (which come in strawberry, green apple, lemon, orange, grape, and blue raspberry — my personal favorite) is really great, and tastes like an awesome Haribo gummy. However, the aftertaste of the CBD does kick in, and you might want to drink a few sips of water once you've downed your candy treat.



Depending on your needs, this might be the perfect solution to your CBD regimen. Even if you like the tinctures and are comfortable swallowing pills, CBD gummies are a fun (and tasty!) way to mix up your natural wellness routine. And if you have a child who is taking CBD for epilepsy, then this will make medicine time easier and a little more exciting for your young one.

As always, consult with your doctor (and dietitian!) before adding a new supplement to your routine.