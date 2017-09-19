Kayla Itsines BBG Leg Workout
Kayla Itsines Shares a BBG "Advanced Leg Workout," and We're Sore Just Watching
You've heard so many women rave about Kayla Itsine and her BBG program. You've seen the inspiring before-and-after transformations and heard about the amazing community. But you're probably wondering, what are the workouts really like?
Well, wonder no more. Here's Kayla herself performing the "BBG Week 9 Legs" Workout. In her caption she lays it all out for anyone who wants to try it, noting "This is an ADVANCED leg workout!" Watch the video to see Kayla perform each of the exercises, but remember that this is an advanced workout, so only follow along if you feel equipped to do so.
- 20 snap jump - knee up
- 15 double bench jump
- 15 knee up (per side)
- 20 180 jump squat
- 15 med ball squat and press
- 20 x hop
- 20 split squats
- 20 jump lunges
Kayla wrote in the caption, "Set a timer for 7 mins and do the first exercises (1-4) over and over again until the timer runs out.
Set a 7 minute timer and repeat this with exercises 5-8. Both 7 minute circuits X2 = 28 mins!" If you're looking for more of her butt-kicking, calorie-torching, 28-minute workouts, follow along to this video of a full-body workout using weights or this full-body circuit. Kayla says you can also "visit www.kaylaitsines.com/app." It costs $4.61 a week, so it's worth a try!