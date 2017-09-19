Kayla Itsines Shares a BBG "Advanced Leg Workout," and We're Sore Just Watching

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

You've heard so many women rave about Kayla Itsine and her BBG program. You've seen the inspiring before-and-after transformations and heard about the amazing community. But you're probably wondering, what are the workouts really like?

Well, wonder no more. Here's Kayla herself performing the "BBG Week 9 Legs" Workout. In her caption she lays it all out for anyone who wants to try it, noting "This is an ADVANCED leg workout!" Watch the video to see Kayla perform each of the exercises, but remember that this is an advanced workout, so only follow along if you feel equipped to do so.

20 snap jump - knee up 15 double bench jump 15 knee up (per side) 20 180 jump squat 15 med ball squat and press 20 x hop 20 split squats 20 jump lunges

Kayla wrote in the caption, "Set a timer for 7 mins and do the first exercises (1-4) over and over again until the timer runs out.

Set a 7 minute timer and repeat this with exercises 5-8. Both 7 minute circuits X2 = 28 mins!" If you're looking for more of her butt-kicking, calorie-torching, 28-minute workouts, follow along to this video of a full-body workout using weights or this full-body circuit. Kayla says you can also "visit www.kaylaitsines.com/app." It costs $4.61 a week, so it's worth a try!