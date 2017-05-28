After Tasting This Mango Red Pepper Salsa, You'll Never Buy Store-Bought Again

Craving a snack that's cold, fresh, and fruity? Take advantage of the delicious produce available and whip up this homemade salsa that's bursting with juicy ingredients. We're talking bold red peppers, zesty red onions, and succulent ripe tomatoes, with a touch of sweet and tender mangoes.

If you've never made your own salsa, it couldn't be easier — just dice up everything, stir it in a bowl, and allow the flavors to mix and mingle in the fridge. Serve it with corn chips as an appetizer at your next Summer barbecue, and your guests will not only keep going back for more of those sweet juicy bites, but they'll also appreciate how much lower in calories and fat this salsa is compared to traditional dips.