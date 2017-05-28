 Skip Nav
After Tasting This Mango Red Pepper Salsa, You'll Never Buy Store-Bought Again
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
Beer
A Calorie Comparison of Your Favorite Beers
Glow
This Hydrating Smoothie Bowl Doubles as a Face Mask

Mango Red Pepper Salsa

After Tasting This Mango Red Pepper Salsa, You'll Never Buy Store-Bought Again

Craving a snack that's cold, fresh, and fruity? Take advantage of the delicious produce available and whip up this homemade salsa that's bursting with juicy ingredients. We're talking bold red peppers, zesty red onions, and succulent ripe tomatoes, with a touch of sweet and tender mangoes.

If you've never made your own salsa, it couldn't be easier — just dice up everything, stir it in a bowl, and allow the flavors to mix and mingle in the fridge. Serve it with corn chips as an appetizer at your next Summer barbecue, and your guests will not only keep going back for more of those sweet juicy bites, but they'll also appreciate how much lower in calories and fat this salsa is compared to traditional dips.

Mango Red Pepper Salsa

Mango Red Pepper Salsa

Ingredients

  1. 2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced
  2. 1 red pepper, diced
  3. Half red onion, chopped
  4. 3 tomatoes
  5. 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
  6. 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  7. Dash of cayenne pepper
  8. Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Cover and allow to sit in the fridge for at least one hour (overnight tastes even better).
  3. Serve with chips.

68
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Kelli14548941 Kelli14548941 3 years
This is just a general comment to tell you how awesome I think your site is! I find myself coming here daily and sharing LOTS of your tips and recipes with my Twitter and Facebook followers...As a Registered Nurse Educator and Certified Fitness Expert/Instructor for over 30 years (and owner of 3 websites), I'm naturally skeptical of health-related material, but Sugar, your site ROCKS! Thanks for providing this great service and awesome articles! Kelli Roig RN
AdventureLover AdventureLover 5 years
I made this and added corn and tomato and it is SO good!!! Thanks for the awesome healthy (and super easy) recipe!
mreid021 mreid021 7 years
YUM! I made this (w/ the addition of black beans) yesterday and served it w/ tortilla chips to friends. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. Thanks, Fit! I've added it to my 'old stand by' list of recipes. :)
bluesarahlou bluesarahlou 7 years
I was just gonna say that running. The Costco stuff was really good! :)
telane telane 7 years
This looks awesome.... I want to make it to eat over chicken.
runningesq runningesq 7 years
Mmmmmm... Costco had a mango salsa that was deeelicious
syako syako 7 years
Looks really good!
Latest Fitness
