Our Editors Tried 6 Body Treatments So You Don't Have To

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Powder ($70)

What it is: A concentrated combination of superfoods, antioxidants, protein, minerals, and fatty acids — all in powder form. Ideal for adding to water, yogurt, or a smoothie, this blogger-favorite, celebrity-backed ingestible contains ingredients like chickpeas, lentils, quinoa, chia, green tea, ginger, and turmeric to promote a healthy digestive tract and energize your skin from the inside out.

What she thought: "As much as I love the idea of beauty powders, I wish I saw more results with this one, although to be fair, I'm my own worst critic when it comes to complexion. Considering it has rave reviews, I was expecting visible improvements in my skin after a few weeks, but it seemed as if nothing had changed. While I wouldn't say I have bad skin to begin with, I do experience occasional pimples (especially when I'm overindulging in unhealthy foods), and they're annoyingly slow to heal. Adding the recommended teaspoon to a cup of hot water daily did nothing to clear up existing blemishes or prevent new ones, although a co-worker did compliment my complexion. Since I'm a firm believer that you are what you eat, I'll continue using this in the hopes of a better result down the line."

Her rating:



