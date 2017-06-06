 Skip Nav
4 Must-Do Strength-Training Moves For Runners

Want to be a better runner? What about just running and feeling less tired? That seems like a reasonable goal. Or maybe you want to run without hurting your knees. The secret? Strength training. Before you build up to using weights, there are some fantastic bodyweight moves you can do (including one that uses a resistance band) that stabilize the legs and work on keeping your body strong, powerful, and aligned for running.

Do these four moves to build strength and stability for a powerful, fast, and safe run. You'll be a powerhouse in no time, and your runs will be much more enjoyable.

After completing the exercises, be sure to stretch your glute muscles or roll out your IT bands using a foam roller.

