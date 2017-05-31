Stretches For a Sore Neck With Pictures
The Best Stretches to Relieve a Sore Neck
Photo 1 of 7
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Best Stretches to Relieve a Sore Neck
Whether you slept in a funky position or have been staring tensely at your computer for hours on end, a crick in the neck is not only annoying, it can cause headaches and upper back pain. After a long, hot shower to loosen the muscles, try a few of these stretches for a little relief.
Hey! Thank you for this post! I will try this out next time when I have a sore nexk, wich actually happens quite a lot unfortunately.
Xx Jennifer
www.lifting-fairy.blogspot.com