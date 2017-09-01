Tabata Workout
If You're Looking For a Quick but Intense Workout, Do This 4-Minute Tabata Session
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
If You're Looking For a Quick but Intense Workout, Do This 4-Minute Tabata Session
Cardio is out and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) is in when it comes to losing weight. Which is why you should try Tabata, a quick, fun, and fast-paced form of HIIT that's just as perfect for beginners as it is for advanced athletes. It alternates between 20 seconds of intense bursts of work and 10 seconds of rest in four-minute rounds.
In this Tabata workout, you'll be doing bodyweight moves, so you won't need a thing . . . except you and your determination! Get a timer, set it for four minutes, and let's go! For a longer workout, you can repeat this routine two or three times.
The Workout
|Minute 1:
|20 seconds jumping jacks, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds mountain climbers, 10 seconds rest
|Minute 2:
|20 seconds lateral bunny hops, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds plank jacks, 10 seconds rest
|Minute 3:
|20 seconds alternating split lunge jumps on the right side, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds frogger, 10 seconds rest
|Minute 4:
|20 seconds V crunch, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds triceps push-ups, 10 seconds rest
That's it. Don't take any breaks between each minute — just keep moving, and enjoy the burn!
0previous images
-23more images