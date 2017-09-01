 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
6 Healthy Foods You May Be Eating All Wrong
Yoga
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
lululemon
Me and My Big Butt Tested These Workout Pants So You Don't Have To
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You're Looking For a Quick but Intense Workout, Do This 4-Minute Tabata Session

Cardio is out and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) is in when it comes to losing weight. Which is why you should try Tabata, a quick, fun, and fast-paced form of HIIT that's just as perfect for beginners as it is for advanced athletes. It alternates between 20 seconds of intense bursts of work and 10 seconds of rest in four-minute rounds.

Related
This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly

In this Tabata workout, you'll be doing bodyweight moves, so you won't need a thing . . . except you and your determination! Get a timer, set it for four minutes, and let's go! For a longer workout, you can repeat this routine two or three times.

Related
Your Arms and Abs Will Transform After This 2-Week Challenge

The Workout

Minute 1:
20 seconds jumping jacks, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds mountain climbers, 10 seconds rest
Minute 2:
20 seconds lateral bunny hops, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds plank jacks, 10 seconds rest
Minute 3:
20 seconds alternating split lunge jumps on the right side, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds frogger, 10 seconds rest
Minute 4:
20 seconds V crunch, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds triceps push-ups, 10 seconds rest

That's it. Don't take any breaks between each minute — just keep moving, and enjoy the burn!

Jumping Jacks
Mountain Climbers
Lateral Bunny Hop
Plank Jacks
Split Lunge Jumps
Frogger
V Crunch
Triceps Push-Ups
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Bodyweight ExercisesTabata WorkoutsWorkouts
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Humans of New York Facebook Docuseries Trailer
Humans of New York
Humans of New York Is Getting Its Own Facebook TV Series — Watch the Trailer Here!
by Victoria Messina
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds