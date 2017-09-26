 Skip Nav
2-Minute Tush-Toning Workout You Can Do While Brushing Your Teeth

Making it to the gym for a complete workout isn't always possible with our crazy-busy schedules, so you've got to squeeze a few minutes of exercise in here and there whenever you can. Taking the stairs instead of the elevator, parking in the farthest parking spot, and doing push-ups on the counter after bathroom breaks are great ways to feel like you're doing something when you can't make it to the gym.

Another easy idea? Do squats while brushing your teeth. This gives you two minutes straight, twice a day, to work your booty when you otherwise would just be standing there zoning out. Try these different variations:

Or try this two-minute workout specifically devoted to teeth-brushing time. Two minutes is definitely enough time to feel the burn in your booty and thighs. So the next time you brush your teeth, blow-dry your hair, or chat on the phone, use those few minutes wisely, and get squatting!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
GlowingMoon GlowingMoon 7 years
OMG, I'm going to try this! I brush and floss after every meal, so I would have PLENTY of opportunities to do this. Personally, I can multi-task with my body. I've trained as a dancer, so I can perform upper body movements, and lower body movements at the same time (and in different rhythms).
charlotteannette charlotteannette 7 years
I think its a good idea as long as you can pay attention to doing both at once--I know that sounds dumb, but if you aren't paying attention to brushing your teeth, you can easily overbrush and end up with sensitive teeth and gum recession. Careful!
BloodyFuFu BloodyFuFu 7 years
I do that! People think I'm insane, but it makes perfect sense to me to get in some exercise instead of just standing there.
