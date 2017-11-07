21 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Dishes That Aren't Plain Veggies

With turkey as the main event and animal products lurking in staple sides like stuffing and gravy, Thanksgiving can be a tough time for vegetarians. But veggie-based should never mean fun-free, so here's a roundup of 21 creative, magnificently meatless Thanksgiving foods. Whether you're a loyal vegetarian or committed carnivore, you'll find many things to love about these dishes — because no one should have to eat plain ol' green beans at the biggest feast of the year.