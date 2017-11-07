 Skip Nav
21 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Dishes That Aren't Plain Veggies

With turkey as the main event and animal products lurking in staple sides like stuffing and gravy, Thanksgiving can be a tough time for vegetarians. But veggie-based should never mean fun-free, so here's a roundup of 21 creative, magnificently meatless Thanksgiving foods. Whether you're a loyal vegetarian or committed carnivore, you'll find many things to love about these dishes — because no one should have to eat plain ol' green beans at the biggest feast of the year.

Sweet Potato Stuffing
Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Green Bean Casserole
Kale Salad With Pecorino and Pine Nuts
Pumpkin Risotto With Goat Cheese and Dried Cranberries
30-Minute Vegetarian Meatballs
Vegan Pumpkin Cornbread
Blistered Green Beans With Mushrooms and Caramelized Onions
Savory Pumpkin Custard
Rosemary Sweet Potato Stacks
Creamy Corn Pudding With Crispy Onions and Herbs
Cinnamon Butter Baked Carrots
Butternut Squash and Wild Mushroom Stuffing
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Vegan Lentil Shepherd’s Pie
Roasted Carrots With Candied Pecans and Goat Cheese
Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows
Stovetop Mac ’n’ Cheese
Slow-Cooker Scalloped Potatoes
Gluten-Free Stuffing Salad With Warm Sweet Onion Dressing
Butternut Squash Farinata With Arugula Salad and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
