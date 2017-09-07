 Skip Nav
8 Yoga Postures That Will Give You an Instant Detox

Been overdoing it a little? If your body could use some fine-tuning, you can do more than sip on detoxing green juice. Hop on your yoga mat, and do these eight poses designed to detox the body. You have your circulatory, digestive, and lymphatic systems to thank for getting rid of toxins and waste, and these poses stimulate those systems. Pick out the poses your body needs or practice them all, and you'll be on your way to feeling like a new you.

Wide-Legged Forward Bend
Open Side Fierce
Three-Legged Down Dog
Seated Heart Opener
Seated Spinal Twist
Head to Knee C
Locust
Bound Headstand
Meghan16038916 Meghan16038916 2 years

Approx how long should we hold each pose? Also, can we go straight into the poses or should there be a warmup? Sorry, very new to all of this!
