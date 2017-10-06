 Skip Nav
41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches

If you've resolved to take more lunches to work, you've likely resorted to salads and sandwiches most of the time. And that's fine! But if we're being honest, you can only take so many leafy greens and cold turkey sandwiches before you've fallen into a rut and begun dreading lunchtime instead of looking forward to it. If that sounds like you, you need one of these hot lunch recipes in your life. From pastas to soups and more, these 41 recipes can be made ahead of time and make for the perfect lunch — one that you'll actually look forward to heating up and eating at your desk.

Slow-Cooker Chili
Cheddar, Bacon, and Leek Frittata
Vegetarian Burrito
Spicy Tomato Soup
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
Vegan Mushroom Soup
Slow-Cooker Gigante Beans With Tomatoes and Pancetta
Creamy, Garlicky Broccoli Soup
Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Barbecue Black-Eyed Peas
Caramelized Shallot and Mushroom Quiche
Vegan Pumpkin Chili
Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Quinoa Chili
Vegan Burrito Bowl
Slow-Cooker Beans and Quinoa With Scallions, Cheddar, and Hot Sauce
Vegan Chickpea Soup
Cumin-Spiced Lentil and Quinoa Stew
Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai
Microwaveable Mug Chicken Noodle Soup
Kale and Wild Rice Casserole
Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Lightened-Up Spaghetti and Chicken Meatballs
Slow-Cooker Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup
Chicken Lo Mein
Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup
Slow-Cooker Potato Corn Chowder
Butternut Squash Lentil Soup
Split Pea Soup
Sausage, Spinach, and White Bean Soup
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds