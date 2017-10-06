41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches

If you've resolved to take more lunches to work, you've likely resorted to salads and sandwiches most of the time. And that's fine! But if we're being honest, you can only take so many leafy greens and cold turkey sandwiches before you've fallen into a rut and begun dreading lunchtime instead of looking forward to it. If that sounds like you, you need one of these hot lunch recipes in your life. From pastas to soups and more, these 41 recipes can be made ahead of time and make for the perfect lunch — one that you'll actually look forward to heating up and eating at your desk.