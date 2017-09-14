 Skip Nav
Forget the PSL! This Year Is All About Pumpkin Ice Cream

Pumpkin ice cream might have seemed like a novel idea a few years ago, but it's everywhere this year — and we couldn't be happier about it. Not only are ice cream shops like Dairy Queen and Cold Stone Creamery getting in on the seasonal flavor with limited-edition menu items, but store-bought favorites like Ben & Jerry's and Edy's are, too. Each brand has put its own twist on the pumpkin spice craze, and you're going to want to try each of these seasonal ice creams before they retire for the Winter. Check out eight pumpkin-flavored ice creams that will make you look forward to taking a break from the pumpkin spice latte ahead.

Ben & Jerry's Pumpkin Cheesecake
Dairy Queen Pumpkin Pie Blizzard
Edy's Pumpkin Spice Latte
Cold Stone Creamery Pumpkin Cheesecake
Jeni's Pumpkin 5-Spice
Tillamook Pumpkin Cookie Butter Ice Cream
TCBY Pumpkin Fro-Yo
Halo Top Pumpkin Pie
