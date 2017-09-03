Red, White, and Blue Recipes
24 Smashing Red, White, and Blue Desserts
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
24 Smashing Red, White, and Blue Desserts
It's not too early to start planning for a festive holiday weekend: show your patriotic pride by cooking with red, white, and blue ingredients. Many of the season's most delicious offerings — strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and blueberries — fit the color scheme, so don't be afraid to get creative. Here are many dishes to inspire your all-American celebration.
— Additional reporting by Susannah Chen
0previous images
-6more images