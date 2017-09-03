 Skip Nav
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
The Best Method to Grill Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
What a Watermelon! 20+ Recipes That Highlight the Juicy Fruit
24 Smashing Red, White, and Blue Desserts

It's not too early to start planning for a festive holiday weekend: show your patriotic pride by cooking with red, white, and blue ingredients. Many of the season's most delicious offerings — strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and blueberries — fit the color scheme, so don't be afraid to get creative. Here are many dishes to inspire your all-American celebration.

— Additional reporting by Susannah Chen

Lemon Soufflés With Raspberry Coulis
Flag Cake With Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting
Sangria Berry Crumble
Blackberry Buttermilk Ice Cream
Blackberry Grunt
Raspberry Fool
Strawberry-Rhubarb Crumble
Cotton Candy Fudge
Tart Cherry Pie
Red, White, and Blue Cake
Blueberry-Peach Cobbler
No-Churn Blueberry Ice Cream
Eton Mess With Berries
Strawberry Tart
Plum Crisp With Pistachio, Almond, and Oat Topping
Raspberry Swirl Frozen Yogurt
Strawberry Shortcake
No-Bake Watermelon Cake
American Flag Fruit Skewers
Individual Strawberry Crumbles
Classic Red Velvet Layer Cake
Cherry Lambic Beer Pops
Strawberry Mascarpone Tart
Grilled Pizza With Strawberries and Chocolate
chicandcool chicandcool 8 years
all look yummy
