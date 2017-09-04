 Skip Nav
Relationships
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
Nostalgia
375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off
Relationships
12 Reasons I'm Glad I Married My High School Sweetheart
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
100 Creative Couples Costume Ideas

If you're paired up on Halloween, then get some ideas for your couples costume with these creative looks we've found out there. Real couples, a handful of our own POPSUGAR editors, and even a few celebrities have been sharing their costumes on Instagram, Pinterest, and other forms of social media, so we picked some of our favorites for some spooky and sexy Halloween costume inspiration. From pop culture references to classic pairings done in a fun way, get the creative juices flowing with 100 couples costume ideas.

Related
50+ Adorable Disney Couples Costumes

Sriracha and Tabasco
Nerds
Nacho Cheese Chips
Lightning Strike
Soap and Loofah
Tooth and Tooth Fairy
Ken and Barbie
Circus Master and Giraffe
Boobs
Treasure Troll and Garden Gnome
Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head
Rosie the Riveter and Uncle Sam
3D Viewmaster and Slide Reel
Pacman and Ms. Pacman
Trophies
70
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Classic Halloween CostumesCouple Halloween CostumesEasy CostumesDIY CostumesHalloween CostumesRelationshipsHalloween
Join The Conversation
bengalspice bengalspice 3 years
The Comedian and Silk Spectre makes absolutely no sense ... you are either posing as rapist/rape victim or rapist dad/flawed daughter ...
Angelica Angelica 4 years
Margot and Richie Tenenbaum are my favorite!
troyalg troyalg 4 years
I love Mary Poppins & Bert!
nikkisoda nikkisoda 4 years
Edward Scissorhands and a Bush! Amazing
Lizzie-Fuhr Lizzie-Fuhr 4 years
Margot and Richie!! Love this idea. Their costumes are so spot on.  
Halloween
69 Sexy Costume Ideas For Your Hottest Halloween Yet
by Hilary White
Woman Married Her Husband's Best Man
Relationships
How I Married the Best Man at My First Wedding — and Learned to Live With a Bachelor
by Jane Corry
Halloween Costume Ideas For Same-Sex Couples
Relationships
by Terry Carter
Halloween Skittles 2017
Food News
New Halloween Skittles Have Arrived, and They're Here to Trick Your Taste Buds
by Erin Cullum
What Is Emotional Decluttering?
Relationships
Emotional Decluttering Is a Thing, So I Tried It — and You Should, Too
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds