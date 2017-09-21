 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Kids
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong
Alec Baldwin
30 Reasons You Shouldn't Apologize For Having a Crush on Alec Baldwin
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Princess Charlotte is about to go from the baby of the family to the one in the middle. At only two years old, the adorable princess will maintain her place as fourth in line to the British throne, but she may find herself with an undefined role within her immediate family. Middle children have less of a clear identity, says Catherine Salmon, author of The Secret Power of Middle Children and professor of psychology at University of Redlands. This can be a good thing, according to Salmon, since it helps middle children take risks in life and set their own, independent paths. If that norm holds true, we might expect some surprises from Charlotte as she grows up.

We can observe a lot about how birth order shapes our personalities straight from the British royal family. After all, birth order matters more to royals than any other family in the world, since it strictly determines the order of who will inherit the crown. Of course, every family can be different — and gender and age differences also play a big role in personalities — but with the help of Salmon's expertise, let's take a look at famous firstborns, second children, middle children, and babies from Queen Elizabeth's family and see what we can learn.

The Oldest Child
The Second Child
The Middle Child
The Baby
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsPrince GeorgePrincess CharleneThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IIKate MiddletonPrince William
Join The Conversation
The Royals
OK, but When Will Prince William Actually Become King?
by Brittney Stephens
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Coronation Photos
Queen Letizia
This Is What King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's Coronation Was Like
by Alessandra Foresto
Prince William Wanted to Give Diana Her Princess Title Back
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
Royal Engagement Rings
The Royals
14 Royal Engagement Rings Even Better Than a Crown
by Samantha Sutton
Cute Prince George and Prince William Pictures
The Royals
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds