Meghan Markle Had to Kiss a Couple of Frogs Before Finding Her Prince Charming
Meghan Markle Had to Kiss a Couple of Frogs Before Finding Her Prince Charming

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially announced their engagement on Monday, but the actress had to kiss a couple of frogs before finding her Prince Charming. While it's no secret that Meghan was once married, she also dated a celebrity chef. Before Meghan becomes a royal bride, here are the two other men she was linked to prior to Harry.

Trevor Engelson
Cory Vitiello
Prince Harry
