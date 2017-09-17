 Skip Nav
6 Moments That Made the Emmys Worth Watching

It wasn't just the big winners who had a great time on Emmys night — this year's show, hosted by Stephen Colbert, was lively and, more importantly, awarded a lot of deserving talents. There were surprising, eye-opening, and just plain entertaining moments, so we're recounting (or telling you if you skipped it) exactly what made the Emmys worth watching this year.

Sean Spicer Was There
The Trump Shade
Lena Waithe Winning For Master of None and Giving Us Life
Big Little Lies Had a Very Big Night
Sterling K. Brown's Speech Was So Good, It Got Cut Off
The Handmaid's Tale Kicked Ass, Took Names
