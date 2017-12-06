 Skip Nav
7 Books That Are About to Become Your New Favorite TV Shows in 2018
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Celebrity Interviews
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress
Holiday Entertainment
The 19 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
7 Books That Are About to Become Your New Favorite TV Shows in 2018

Hear that? It's the sound of a rough year mercifully winding down, and while we can't exactly look forward to positive events IRL, thankfully, the land of make-believe is providing us with some much-needed respite in the form of movies and TV. Books, long the safe place for your brain, are also inspiring some of next year's most exciting movies and TV shows. This year's book-to-TV adaptations included Big Little Lies, 13 Reasons Why, and The Handmaid's Tale, so 2018 has some big shoes to fill. Looking at this list, you'll be pretty confident that these series are up to the task.

Drama High by Michael Sokolove
Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler
Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter
Dietland by Sarai Walker
You by Caroline Kepnes
