8 Stretches Your Tight Hips Are Begging For
This Killer Workout Torches Calories — About 500 in 45 Minutes
Chocolate (Cauliflower) Cake With Peanut Butter Frosting
If You Want to Lose Weight by Running, Read This
8 Stretches Your Tight Hips Are Begging For

Tight hips seem to be a common problem for almost everybody — from runners to cyclists, from deskbound bloggers to dancers. Give this area a little extra love with this sequence of eight hip-opening stretches to increase your flexibility, reduce discomfort, and prevent injury. Try the series in the order listed here, or pick your favorites to incorporate into your workout routine.

The 6 Stretches For Anyone With Tight Hamstrings

Join The Conversation
annamonette annamonette 2 years

I need this so desperately in my life!!!

araisis15266547 araisis15266547 3 years
i had been having trouble with both of my hips being very sore while i slept and when i woke up in the morning it hurt so bad i had trouble moving. i started doing these stretches before going to be and they have been helping sooooo much, seriously, i thought there was something seriously wrong with my hips and i woul need medication or something; but doing these stretches everyday has helped so much, i'm almost back to normal. Thanks for sharing these : )
Jenhartnurse Jenhartnurse 5 years
I cannot wait to try these-my hips have been giving me trouble lately!
amandaaa amandaaa 8 years
thanks! my hips are ALWAYS very tight
Beaner Beaner 8 years
My right hip flexor has been bothering me for a year, and stretching it feels so good.
syako syako 8 years
I love these stretches. tight hip flexors are the worst!
6 Stretches That Will Warm You Up on a Cold Morning
by Ashley Cooke
How to Do a Walkout Plank Warmup GIF
Add This Warmup Move to Any Workout to Strengthen Your Body
by Dominique Astorino
Stretching Exercises For the Entire Body
Stretch, Recover, Relax: This Is How to Handle a Rest Day
by Susi May
Pinterest-Perfect House in Real Life
6 Things I Learned When Trying to Make My Home Pinterest-Perfect For a Week
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Should You Exercise When You Are Sore?
Should You Exercise When You Are Sore?
by Leta Shy
