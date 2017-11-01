 Skip Nav
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight
If You Want to Lose Weight, You Should Be Eating More of This
Running and Lifting in the Same Workout? Here Are the Shoes You Need
Here's Your 5-Minute Washboard-Abs Workout From a Celeb Trainer

Get ready to sculpt your midsection, strengthen your core, and lean out your abs with just five bodyweight moves from celebrity trainer Astrid Swan of Barry's Bootcamp West Hollywood. "These five ab moves are perfect to do as is, or to add on any workout you are doing!" Astrid told POPSUGAR. "No equipment required means no excuses!"

"[If] you want a challenge, repeat all five moves for five rounds," she said. "Or if you are just starting your fitness game, get through one round the best you can. Form is always more important than the number of reps — work your way up!"

Hollow Rock Flutter Kick 
Trace the 8 
Dolphin Plank Walks
Bring knees up to tabletop position (90 degrees) and press palms of hands against thighs as hard as you can. Press your spine down and pull your navel toward your spine. Hold for a count of 20. Rest for five seconds, and repeat three more times. Note: you have to push as hard as you can with your hands, while your thighs push back against them.
Scissor to Crunch Switch
