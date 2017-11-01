Here's Your 5-Minute Washboard-Abs Workout From a Celeb Trainer

Get ready to sculpt your midsection, strengthen your core, and lean out your abs with just five bodyweight moves from celebrity trainer Astrid Swan of Barry's Bootcamp West Hollywood. "These five ab moves are perfect to do as is, or to add on any workout you are doing!" Astrid told POPSUGAR. "No equipment required means no excuses!"

"[If] you want a challenge, repeat all five moves for five rounds," she said. "Or if you are just starting your fitness game, get through one round the best you can. Form is always more important than the number of reps — work your way up!"