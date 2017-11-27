 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Today's Better-Butt Challenge Workout: Boost Your Backside With Weights
Running
Get Ready to Run Your First 5K With This Plan
Healthy Recipes
12 Breakfast Smoothie Bowl Recipes That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Today's Better-Butt Challenge Workout: Boost Your Backside With Weights

Our Better-Butt Challenge has 21 days of workouts to help you take your butt from flat to full. In the end, you'll have a tighter, stronger backside. Be sure to check back tomorrow when we share the next workout of this three-week plan.

This quick and effective workout will build butt muscle while working your entire body. Adding dumbbells means extra work for your glutes, and that extra work is what builds the muscle. Grab a pair of dumbbells between five and 15 pounds.

Directions: After warming up with five minutes of light cardio, do each three-move circuit twice. End with three minutes of stretching to cool down.

Week one, day one: eight reps of each exercise
Week two, day eight: 10 reps of each exercise
Week three, day 15: 12 reps of each exercise

This workout is around 25 minutes long, including warmup and cooldown.

Related
If You Want to Build to a Push-Up, This Is the Modification You Should Be Doing
Circuit One: Goblet Squat
Circuit One: Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Circuit One: Bridge With Chest Press
Circuit Two: Single-Leg Toe Touch
Circuit Two: Split Squat With Overhead Press
Circuit Two: Sumo Squat With Side Arm Raise
Today's Better-Butt Challenge Workout: Boost Your Backside With Weights
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Butt ChallengeBeginner WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsButt Workouts20-minute WorkoutsButt ExercisesWorkoutsStrength Training
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Chocolate Chip Cookies
by Erin Cullum
15-10-5 Bodyweight Workout
Intermediate Workouts
A Strengthening and Heart-Pumping Workout That Will Only Take You 15 Minutes
by Jenny Sugar
Weight Training For Women | Dumbbell Circuit Workout
Intermediate Workouts
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout
by Susi May
Avocado Dressing Recipe
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular
by Anna Monette Roberts
CrossFit Workouts For Women
Intermediate Workouts
Get Strong, Build Your Butt, and Chisel Your Core With These CrossFit Workouts
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds