Burning Question: Is Chocolate Paleo or Not?

You've decided to give the Paleo diet a go because you like the idea of not eating dairy, grains, refined sugars, or processed foods. But you're confused because some Paleo products and recipes involve chocolate and some don't.

Maybe cavemen didn't need chocolate for their survival, but you definitely do! So is chocolate Paleo? According to the Ultimate Paleo Guide, the answer is maybe.

You have to look at how the chocolate is made. Obviously milk chocolate is out and even dark chocolate, chocolate protein powder, or other chocolate products are a no-go if they contain milk, milk fat, whey, butter, or cream. You also have to watch out for added sugars. That means if you're strictly following a Paleo diet, then sorry, most chocolate bars are out. Good news: you can enjoy unsweetened cocoa powder and cacoa nibs, so that's a plus!

If you're a more flexible Paleo eater, then you'll feel OK about having a little chocolate here and there. Just look for a bar with a high percentage of cocoa since these will contain less sugar; aim for at least 75 percent. Also avoid sweeteners like corn syrup and sugar, and look for bars made with maple syrup or coconut sugar. In a pinch, a square of dark chocolate is a much healthier option than a Hershey's Kiss. This Pure7 chocolate is 80 percent cocoa and sweetened with honey, so that's a good option.

If you are 100 percent sticking to Paleo but still want to get your chocolate fix, especially because cacao beans offer health benefits, try these Paleo-friendly chocolate recipes: