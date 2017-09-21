 Skip Nav
Before and After
You'll Want to Do CrossFit After Seeing These Transformation Photos
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is the Newest Face of Puma
Shirtless
The Abs on These CrossFit Guys Might Burn Your Eyes (in the Best Way Possible)

Is Chocolate Paleo?

Burning Question: Is Chocolate Paleo or Not?

You've decided to give the Paleo diet a go because you like the idea of not eating dairy, grains, refined sugars, or processed foods. But you're confused because some Paleo products and recipes involve chocolate and some don't.

Maybe cavemen didn't need chocolate for their survival, but you definitely do! So is chocolate Paleo? According to the Ultimate Paleo Guide, the answer is maybe.

You have to look at how the chocolate is made. Obviously milk chocolate is out and even dark chocolate, chocolate protein powder, or other chocolate products are a no-go if they contain milk, milk fat, whey, butter, or cream. You also have to watch out for added sugars. That means if you're strictly following a Paleo diet, then sorry, most chocolate bars are out. Good news: you can enjoy unsweetened cocoa powder and cacoa nibs, so that's a plus!

Related
We Know Almonds Are Paleo, but What About Almond Milk? Here's Your Answer
ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a more flexible Paleo eater, then you'll feel OK about having a little chocolate here and there. Just look for a bar with a high percentage of cocoa since these will contain less sugar; aim for at least 75 percent. Also avoid sweeteners like corn syrup and sugar, and look for bars made with maple syrup or coconut sugar. In a pinch, a square of dark chocolate is a much healthier option than a Hershey's Kiss. This Pure7 chocolate is 80 percent cocoa and sweetened with honey, so that's a good option.

If you are 100 percent sticking to Paleo but still want to get your chocolate fix, especially because cacao beans offer health benefits, try these Paleo-friendly chocolate recipes:

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
PaleoHealthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingChocolate
Join The Conversation
Emma Stone
by Gina Florio
Do I Need to Eat Breakfast to Lose Weight?
Healthy Eating Tips
Wanna Lose Weight? A Dietitian Says Breakfast Should Be Your Main Meal of the Day
by Gina Florio
Low-Sugar Breakfast Ideas With Under 30 Grams
Healthy Eating Tips
Skip the Midmorning Sugar Crash and Eat 1 of These 30+ Low-Sugar Breakfasts
by Jenny Sugar
Intermittent Fasting Mistakes
Healthy Eating Tips
The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Intermittent Fasting
by Jenny Sugar
Can You Do Shots of ACV?
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds