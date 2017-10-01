Homemade Mini Frozen Cauliflower Pizza Crusts Cure Pizza Cravings

Cauliflower pizza crust is a genius idea! You get that soft, doughy texture you crave, but it's low in carbs and is grain-free, so it's perfect if you're gluten-intolerant or Paleo.

It's easy to whip up, but it takes about an hour to make and bake the crust — and that's not including the baking time once you add the toppings! If pizza cravings strike and you don't have a ton of time, you'll be more likely to call for delivery instead.

But you won't need to pick up the phone if you have these premade cauliflower pizza crusts waiting for you in your freezer. This recipe makes four 5.5-inch mini crusts, so you can make individual pizzas for family or guests. If you tend to want to eat piece after piece of regular pizza, the small size of these pizzas will help keeps portions in check. One pizza alone probably isn't enough for a meal, so enjoy yours with a huge salad.

And even though the crust looks grainy, it's supersoft, and you'll love the herby-garlic flavor. This crust tastes way better than Trader Joe's frozen cauliflower crust IMO.

Each crust is just 144 calories and about eight carbs. You'll also get almost five grams of fiber and 5.1 grams of protein. How's that for nutritious? This is definitely a must-try recipe! Just take them out of the freezer, add your favorite toppings, and pizza will be piping hot and ready for you in fewer than 15 minutes.