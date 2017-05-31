Work Up to Heavier Lifting With This Full-Body Kettlebell-Only Workout

Ready to challenge your upper body, lower body, and core with one fat-blasting, strength-building workout? Superstar athlete Paige Alms is a professional big wave surfer sponsored by beach footwear brand Sanuk, and just this year, she claimed the first ever 2017 World Surf League Big Wave Tour Women's Title. She shared the full-body workout that helped her get in powerfully strong shape (to take on seriously intimidating waves!) with POPSUGAR, and it's only six moves!

All you'll need for this circuit is some space to move and a 16 to 18 pound kettlebell. You'll repeat these six moves two to four times, depending on how much time you have (and your endurance and skill level).

Note: aside from the kettlebell swing, these moves are bodyweight only. Paige adds a kettlebell to some of them for an added challenge, so you can customize these moves accordingly.