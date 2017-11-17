The Ultimate HIIT Bodyweight Workout For Weight Loss

Whether you're new to HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts, or you've been doing them for years, here's a basic bodyweight HIIT workout you can do anywhere. You don't need any equipment to get in an amazing, heart-pumping, muscle-building workout!

This 20-minute HIIT workout involves 10 basic bodyweight moves, many of which are plyometric exercises. You'll alternate between 30 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest. During those first 30 seconds, give it your all to really maximize the calorie-burning, belly fat-melting effects of HIIT.

Directions: Do each exercise below for 30 seconds, then take a 30-second rest after each move. The workout will take 10 minutes. Repeat for a total of two times, for a 20-minute workout. Want more? Repeat again for a 30-minute workout!

The Workout

Jump squats

Frogger jumps

High-knee skips

Cross jacks

Push-up and rotate

Lateral bunny hops

Up-down plank

Reverse lunge and hop

V-crunches

Plank jacks

See below for descriptions of all 10 exercises.