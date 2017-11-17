 Skip Nav
How the Gym Saved Me From My Depression
How Exercising in My Underwear Has Changed My Workouts
12 Best Dumbbell Exercises For Strong, Chiseled Arms
The Ultimate HIIT Bodyweight Workout For Weight Loss

Whether you're new to HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts, or you've been doing them for years, here's a basic bodyweight HIIT workout you can do anywhere. You don't need any equipment to get in an amazing, heart-pumping, muscle-building workout!

This 20-minute HIIT workout involves 10 basic bodyweight moves, many of which are plyometric exercises. You'll alternate between 30 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest. During those first 30 seconds, give it your all to really maximize the calorie-burning, belly fat-melting effects of HIIT.

Directions: Do each exercise below for 30 seconds, then take a 30-second rest after each move. The workout will take 10 minutes. Repeat for a total of two times, for a 20-minute workout. Want more? Repeat again for a 30-minute workout!

The Workout

Jump squats
Frogger jumps
High-knee skips
Cross jacks
Push-up and rotate
Lateral bunny hops
Up-down plank
Reverse lunge and hop
V-crunches
Plank jacks

See below for descriptions of all 10 exercises.

Jump Squats
Frogger
High-Knee Skips
Cross Jacks
Push-Up and Rotate
Lateral Bunny Hop
Up-Down Plank
Reverse Lunge and Hop
V-Crunch
Plank Jacks
