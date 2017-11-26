 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
Intermediate Workouts
6 Moves + 100 Reps = Best Core Workout Ever
2-Week Tone-Up
Printable Abs and Arms Workout — No Equipment Needed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Healthy Breakfast Ideas That Don't Use Eggs

I think I can safely say we've all experienced a food lull at one time or another. Unfamiliar with a food lull? It's when you're uninspired and unmotivated by your routine meals. Don't get me wrong — having go-to recipes is good and typically helps you stick to a healthy diet, but on occasion it's easy to get into rut.

From personal experience, I usually feel this way toward breakfast. My healthy morning staple has been eggs for the longest time; they're rich in protein and so versatile that it's hard to get bored with them. But alas, I've found myself craving something else in the a.m. besides eggs, and it's challenging to find an alternative as rich in protein and that will keep you as full. This list contains over 20 recipes that will inspire you to switch up the breakfast routine without sacrificing any nutritional value in the process.

Related
Should You Be on the DASH Diet?
Chocolate Overnight Oats
Chia Pudding
Avocado Toast on a Sweet Potato Bun
Dairy-Free Probiotic-Rich Coconut Yogurt
Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie
Gingerbread Chia Pudding
Fluffy Vegan Pancakes
High-Protein Overnight Oats
Gluten-Free Polenta Breakfast
Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl
Healthy Pumpkin and Carrot Baked Oatmeal Cups
Apple Ginger Steel-Cut Oats
Triple Coconut Granola
Chicken Hash Brown Patties
Spiced Pumpkin Turmeric Oatmeal Bowl
Maca Cacao Puff Cereal
Crunchy Peanut Butter Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Bee Pollen and Broccoli Rabe Smoothie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingBreakfast
Healthy Recipes
High-Protein Vanilla Almond Raspberry Overnight Oats Offers Almost 17 Grams
by Jenny Sugar
Egg Muffin Recipes
Fast and Easy
10 Eggy Breakfasts Meal Planners Will Love
by Nicole Perry
Chia Pudding Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Low in Calories and Filling, This Chia Pudding Is a Perfect Breakfast
by Lizzie Fuhr
Oatmeal and Weight Loss
Breakfast
Experts Agree This Is the Best Breakfast For Weight Loss
by Lizzie Fuhr
Healthy Lunch Recipes to Bring to Work
Healthy Eating Tips
Pack a Different Healthy Lunch Every Day This Month With Over 30 Fresh Recipe Ideas
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds