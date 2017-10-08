 Skip Nav
19 Healthy Desserts to Satisfy Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cravings

Bite-size candies are both a blessing and a curse. They're so cute and tiny, so it seems like they can't possibly do any damage. But next thing you know, you're 17 Reese's deep, covered in golden-foil wrappers. If you have a problem controlling your candy consumption as Halloween approaches, you're not alone, and these desserts are here to curb your cravings in a healthy way. Here are 19 lightened-up dessert recipes that star everyone's favorite sweet-and-salty combo: chocolate and peanut butter.

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
Flourless Double Chocolate Nut Cookie Sandwiches
Peanut Butter Chocolate Energy Cookies
Vegan Chocolate Sunbutter Cups
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars
Protein-Filled Peanut Butter Brownie Bites
5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cup Nice Cream
Chocolate Cauliflower Cake With Peanut Butter Frosting
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Healthy Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bakes
Chickpea Peanut Butter Cookie Dough
Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies
Chocolate Strawberry Banana PB Smoothie
Chocolate Banana Cashew Smoothie
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls
No-Churn Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Vegan Peanut Butter Kiss Cookie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Brown Rice Crispy Treats
