Beginner Fitness Tips
Want to Stand on Your Head? A Yoga Sequence to Get You There
The Best Gym Bags by Personality Type
Healthy Recipes
77 Snacks to Satisfy Hunger, All Under 150 Calories
25 Healthy Christmas Recipes to Please Every Guest

The holidays usually mean potatoes loaded with cream, cookies covered in icing, meats laden with rich sauces, and all the sugary cocktails you can imagine — but they don't have to. When you want to keep your belt from needing a few extra notches come midnight, try one of these vegan, Paleo, gluten-free, or low-cal mains, sides, and desserts. Your friends and family (and Santa) will thank you.

Kale Salad With Sweet Potato Noodles and a Smoky Orange Vinaigrette
Vegan Pomegranate Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
Christmas Veggie Kabobs
Cranberry Chicken Breast
Almond and Coconut Macaroons
Paleo Quiche With a Grain-Free Crust
Low-Carb Chocolate Pecan Pie
Kale Salad With Chia Croutons
Paleo Stuffed Peppers
Gluten-Free Gingerbread Smoothie
Paleo Sausage, Apple, and Butternut Squash Stuffing
Guilt-Free Chocolate Chia Cookies
Sautéed Steaks With Wilted Arugula
Vegan Chocolate Bark
Squash, Sweet Potato, Carrot, and White Bean Soup
Pear, Pomegranate, and Spinach Salad
Balsamic Marinated Steak Bites With Kale
Dipped Paleo Gingersnaps
Cranberry Raison Brussels Sprouts
Orange Rosemary Chicken
Red Pepper and Lentil Bake
Paleo Mint Chip Truffles
Zucchini Fritters
Eggnog Overnight Oats
Pumpkin-Coconut Bisque
Latest Fitness
