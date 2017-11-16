How to Do a Ball Slam
The 1 Total-Body, Calorie-Burning Move Everyone Needs to Do
You've seen the medicine balls at the gym. You walk right by them and go straight to the dumbbells. We get it — they're not as popular, and they're kind of intimidating. How the hell do you even use one? Try this amazing exercise called a ball slam.
It's one of the ultimate total-body strengthening moves that will also get your heart rate zooming and burn calories. It may not look that hard, but man oh man, once you do a bunch of reps in a row, you'll see why this is a popular exercise you'll find in CrossFit workouts — it's intense and effective.
When you're first learning this move, go for a lighter medicine ball, such as a 10-pounder. Make sure it's nonbouncy so it doesn't fly up and hit you in the nose. As you feel more comfortable and get stronger, you can eventually go for a 30- or 40-pounder. Be prepared to work your legs, butt, arms, and core. Here's how to do the move.
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width distant apart with the medicine ball on the floor in front of you.
- Squat down and pick up the medicine ball, keeping your head up and trying not to round the spine.
- Stand up, lifting the medicine ball above your head, fully extending the arms straight above you.
- Forcefully slam the ball down on the floor as hard as you can. If the ball is light enough, catch the ball as it bounces slightly off the floor.
- This counts as one rep.
- Cycle through three sets of 12 to 15 reps.