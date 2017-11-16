 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The 1 Total-Body, Calorie-Burning Move Everyone Needs to Do
Fitness Inspiration
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
Class Fitsugar
Total-Body Super Tabata — Get Ready to Sweat!
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Trainer-Recommended Tips Every Gym Beginner Needs to Know

How to Do a Ball Slam

The 1 Total-Body, Calorie-Burning Move Everyone Needs to Do

You've seen the medicine balls at the gym. You walk right by them and go straight to the dumbbells. We get it — they're not as popular, and they're kind of intimidating. How the hell do you even use one? Try this amazing exercise called a ball slam.

It's one of the ultimate total-body strengthening moves that will also get your heart rate zooming and burn calories. It may not look that hard, but man oh man, once you do a bunch of reps in a row, you'll see why this is a popular exercise you'll find in CrossFit workouts — it's intense and effective.

Related
Medicine Ball Slams

When you're first learning this move, go for a lighter medicine ball, such as a 10-pounder. Make sure it's nonbouncy so it doesn't fly up and hit you in the nose. As you feel more comfortable and get stronger, you can eventually go for a 30- or 40-pounder. Be prepared to work your legs, butt, arms, and core. Here's how to do the move.

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width distant apart with the medicine ball on the floor in front of you.
  • Squat down and pick up the medicine ball, keeping your head up and trying not to round the spine.
  • Stand up, lifting the medicine ball above your head, fully extending the arms straight above you.
  • Forcefully slam the ball down on the floor as hard as you can. If the ball is light enough, catch the ball as it bounces slightly off the floor.
  • This counts as one rep.
  • Cycle through three sets of 12 to 15 reps.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Studios
Join the conversation
Medicine Ball ExercisesArm ExercisesButt ExercisesAb ExercisesLeg ExercisesWorkoutsStrength Training
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds