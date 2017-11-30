Don't Feel Like Going Out? Do This At-Home Cardio Workout

If you don't feel like heading out for a run, paying for an indoor cycling class, or trekking it over to your gym for a swim, you can still get in a heart-pumping, muscle-burning cardio workout at home, at the office, in your hotel room, while visiting your in-laws — or wherever you are — with this five-minute, five-move circuit. These five bodyweight cardio exercises will also tone your arms, core, butt, and legs, which is an added bonus.

Directions: Perform the first move for 40 seconds, then take a 20-second rest. Perform the next move for 40 seconds, take a 20-second rest, and so on, until you complete all five moves. Perform this five-minute circuit for a total of four to six times, depending on how much time you have.