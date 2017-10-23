This 8-Move, Total-Body Workout From Kayla Itsines Looks Intense!

When it comes to weight loss and toning muscles, thousands upon thousands of women are all about Kayla Itsines and her BBG program. If you've never seen the amazing before-and-after transformations, they're so inspiring, you just might want to hop on the BBG boat immediately.

You can! Kayla recently posted this eight-move, total-body workout. All you need are a set of medium-weight dumbbells and a bench, step, or low table. Here's the workout:

12 curl and presses

12 push-ups

30 mountain climbers

30 X mountain climbers

10 straight-leg sit-up + twists (per side)

12 triceps dips

12 lay-down push-ups

50 ab bikes

Set a timer for 14 minutes and see how many times you can get through these exercises!

Doesn't she make it look so easy?! It's only 14 minutes, so you can definitely make time for this. Remember that even if you don't have tons of time to devote to exercising every day, every little bit helps. And since this workout is so intense, 14 minutes is all you'll need to feel completely worked!