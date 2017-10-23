Leg Workout
Are You Rocking Some Short Shorts For Halloween? Shape Up With This Workout
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Are You Rocking Some Short Shorts For Halloween? Shape Up With This Workout
Halloween will be here before you know it, so don't lose your fitness motivation just yet! Are you working a miniskirt or some shorts in a leg-baring costume? We've got you.
Do these 7 exercises to shape up and strengthen your stems — no weights or equipment required. You'll be more confident than ever!
0previous images
-24more images