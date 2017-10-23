 Skip Nav
Are You Rocking Some Short Shorts For Halloween? Shape Up With This Workout

Halloween will be here before you know it, so don't lose your fitness motivation just yet! Are you working a miniskirt or some shorts in a leg-baring costume? We've got you.

Do these 7 exercises to shape up and strengthen your stems — no weights or equipment required. You'll be more confident than ever!

Lunge Jumps
Side Plank March
Side Skaters
Squat With Leg Lift
Jump Shot Cardio
Glute Bridge March
Under the Fence Kick
