 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
CBD Gift Boxes Exist Because Santa Knows We All Need to Chill During the Holidays

Lord Jones CBD Gift Boxes

CBD Gift Boxes Exist Because Santa Knows We All Need to Chill During the Holidays

Spending the holidays with the family can be extremely stressful. For me, my family likes to wait a solid half-hour before asking me if I'm "seeing anyone," as if I don't know they've been itching to ask me since we sat down. Whether it's about school, relationships, or — worst of all — politics, family time is bound to get a little heated. Yes, the holidays are a time to celebrate, but they're also a time of inevitable anxiety. As an anxiety-prone individual, I am always looking for a remedy, and preferably one that is legally sold in the state of New York, which is where CBD comes into play.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a natural component of cannabis said to relieve stress-related symptoms, but unlike THC, which is another component of cannabis, CBD is nonpsychoactive and won't have you feeling "high." CBD has been known to calm nerves while flying and alleviate pain, and it even made one POPSUGAR editor's family vacation go a lot more smoothly. CBD, often referred to by another editor as "liquid Xanax from Mother Nature," originates in oil form and can be dropped on skin or added to our snacks, our skincare, and even our vitamin gummies. Although there isn't much scientific research out there yet proving that CBD is an effective treatment, many people have found all kinds of relief from using the product responsibly.

Related
I Put a CBD Rocket Ship Up My Vagina — This Is What Happened After Blast Off

There are a ton of CBD products out there, and it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Lord Jones, a company that sells high-end CBD-infused lotions and edibles, has unveiled two holiday gift boxes that will not only assuage the stress of the holidays, but will also make the decision of CBD shopping effortless. The company focuses on pain relief and wellness in its products, and the items in the boxes contain very little to no THC and only nonpsychoactive, hemp-derived ingredients.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lord Jones Holiday Elevate Gift Box ($125) contains a box of five pure CBD dark-chocolate espresso chews, which each have 20 milligrams of CBD; a box of nine pure CBD gumdrops, each with 20 milligrams of CBD (they're Lemon- and Wild Strawberry-flavored); and Lord Jones's signature pain-and-wellness formula body lotion. The lotion soothes muscle soreness, joint pain, and other bodily ailments in a delicious minty-green citrus scent. The 1.7-ounce bottle contains 100 milligrams of CBD, but each pump is measured to disperse 2 milligrams of CBD. The Lord Jones Holiday Levitate Gift Box ($100) contains the gumdrops and the healing lotion.

CBD affects everyone differently; make sure you're not using CBD to replace any prescribed treatment or therapy, and speak to your doctor before giving it try. And if you have never dabbled in the all-natural greatness that is CBD, we recommend starting with a smaller dose and building gradually. Shop the Lord Jones holiday boxes below, because naughty or nice, everyone needs a vice!

Image Source: Lord Jones
The Lord Jones Holiday Elevate Gift Box
$125
from lordjonesbrand.com
Buy Now
The Lord Jones Holiday Levitate Gift Box
$100
from lordjonesbrand.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
CBDCBD OilHoliday FitnessFitness GiftsHealthy LivingAnxietyMental HealthStress ReliefHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
The Lord Jones Holiday Elevate Gift Box
from lordjonesbrand.com
$125
The Lord Jones Holiday Levitate Gift Box
from lordjonesbrand.com
$100
Shop More
Ivy Park Jackets SHOP MORE
Ivy Park
Mesh Jacket in Black. - size XS (also in )
from REVOLVE
$82
Ivy Park
Mesh Sleeve Jacket in Black. - size L/XL (also in S/M,XXS/XS)
from REVOLVE
$80
Ivy Park
Women's Perforated Pullover Jacket
from Nordstrom
$100
Ivy Park
Women's Translucent Windbreaker
from Nordstrom
$80
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Hood Jacket
from Nordstrom
$80
Soma Intimates Intimates SHOP MORE
Soma Intimates
Microfiber High Leg Brief
from Soma Intimates
$16
Soma Intimates
Cap Sleeve Notch Collar Pajama Top Lemon Citrus Ivory
from Soma Intimates
$35
Soma Intimates
TC Fine Intimates Wonderful Edge Strapless Bra Slip
from Soma Intimates
$88
Soma Intimates
Soma Bralette Lace Plunge
from Soma Intimates
$30$6.99
Soma Intimates
Strapless Push Up Bra
from Soma Intimates
$58
Target Activewear SHOP MORE
Target
Velvet Rose Women's Rouched Mesh Leggings
from Target
$32.99$23.08
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Pants - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$16.99
Hello Kitty
Women's Two Piece Pajama Set
from Target
$24.99
Target
Gilligan & O Women's Pajama Pants Total Comfort - Gilligan & O'Malley
from Target
$16.99
Champion
Women's Reversible High-Waisted Embrace Printed Leggings Deep Raspberry/Ombre Design
from Target
$34.99
Soma Intimates Intimates AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bohemiancrown
aliciatenise
ashleeknichols
lauren_schwaiger
Target Activewear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_kateharley
thebargainbelle
paige_arminta
101thingsilove
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds