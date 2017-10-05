Burn an Extra 400 Calories a Week With This 10-Minute Morning Ritual

You're a hit-snooze-three-times-before-getting-out-of-bed kinda girl. Well, not today! Today, you are going to be so psyched to wake up because you're starting a new morning ritual: a morning dance party! As soon as your alarm goes off, just pop out of bed and get moving. Doing 10 minutes of dancing will get your heart rate up, burn some calories (60 in 10 minutes), give you a burst of energy, and set the tone for a fun and positive day.

Once you hear the exciting music, you won't be able to stop yourself from bopping your head and tapping your feet. And soon enough, your entire body will wake up and be in full-on dance mode. You could set your alarm to your favorite upbeat tune to inspire you to get moving in the morning, or bookmark this page that has three of our fave Fitness Marshall dance cardio videos all in one place.