This Is What Gave Me the Energy to Make the Most of My Workouts — and Feel the Results After

When you're working out consistently and not seeing results, it's time to take a step back and look at what you're putting into your system before and after your workouts. Are you eating enough protein, carbs, and fat before you hit the gym? Are you drinking enough water? Are you consuming the proper nutrients after exercising to make the most of your sweat session? For me, the answer to anything nutrition-related is typically a big, fat "no."

After sweating profusely for a 60-minute workout, I walk out of the gym dreaming about my next meal, imagining myself on a cloud of carbohydrates. I deserve it after burning hundreds of calories, right? Some people believe drowning yourself in a bowl of oven-baked mac and cheese after exercising is a frickin' counterproductive nightmare, but others think of it as a reward. And that exact mentality is probably why my thighs move quicker than my feet do on the elliptical.



Light Dinner Ideas to Have After a Late Workout Related

Whether I'm working out at 6 a.m. before a long day of work or 7 p.m. after a long day of work, the truth remains the same: coffee and carbs are not enough to activate my muscles and keep them working after exercising. I needed a hands-on plan that would have little to no prep time and require little to no effort, which could also be used to describe my 20-something dating goals. Well, a new plant-based nutrition company promised to change that (not my single status, my workout efficiency, duh!), and my workouts haven't been the same since.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Revere, a fitness nutrition service that offers pre- and post-workout formulas to help you get the most out of your workouts. The natural, plant-based formulas were created by expert trainers and nutritional PhD's to determine the exact ingredients we should be consuming before and after our workouts to maximize the results. Because sometimes those green smoothies we all love to indulge in after a workout can be filled with sugar, ultimately reversing your hard work in the gym.

Unlike popular workout supplements, Revere is customized to your workout preferences, doing all the hard work for you. All you have to do is fill out a short quiz on its website, sharing your body type, fitness goals, what your typical workouts entail, and the frequency of each kind of workout (either cardio or strength training). Then, the system will determine your perfect Revere regimen to deliver a month's worth of the packaged formula right to your doorstep.

Revere is made up of three unique products: pre-workout energy, post-workout cardio, and post-workout strength. The pre-workout powder formula promises "energy, stamina, and focus," and it does not disappoint. According to the product description, it's made with sweet potato for stamina and glycogen replenishment, beetroot for increased blood flow and endurance, pomegranate for antioxidants and decreased inflammation, green tea for energy and increased metabolism, and B6 and B12 vitamins for sustained energy and performance. If the health benefits didn't already convince you, well, it legitimately tasted like diet peach Snapple. And there's no crash!

So, you finished your workout, your heart is racing, sweat is dripping. . . Must be time to grab a smoothie, right? Wrong. The post-workout cardio formula replenishes your energy levels and combats soreness. It's made with sweet potato, peas, and rice for strength and muscle repair, tart cherry to prevent soreness, electrolytes for hydration, and bacillus coagulans for stomach health. It has a 4:3 ratio of carbs to protein, making it perfect for cardio!

The post-workout strength formula is similar, but focuses more heavily on decreased soreness and muscle repair. There's a 2:1 blend of protein and carbs, and it's made with peas and rice, sweet potato, and tart cherry. It tastes just like Nesquik for adults.

Not only is it healthy and based on science, but Revere takes little to no prep time and requires little to no effort! The packages are delivered right to your door. All you have to do is shake up the formula in your water bottle 30 minutes before working out, and the post-workout formula within 30 minutes after, and voila. Your muscles will thank you.

Before I get into my experience with the product, a little PSA: I've never been one for pre-workout formulas or protein shakes or any of that stuff. I usually rely on a good night's sleep, some coffee, and a pumped-up rap playlist to power through a good workout, but once I tried the Revere energy formula, I swear, I could've worked out in silence and still have sweat my brains out.

The first time I tried the product, I worked out with Revere cofounder Alexandra Blodgett for a personal training session. Being that I typically don't use products like this, I had no idea what to expect, but about 30 minutes after shaking up the energy packet, I felt like someone plugged me in and flipped the switch to "on."

After an hour of intense strength training, I felt incredible, both mentally and physically. I pretty much danced my way back home from the gym for an hour-long walk. It's easy to be motivated when you're working out with a trainer and one other person, so I wanted to see how the product would fare on other workouts where a personal trainer wasn't present. Could this magic product be the key to energizing my workouts regardless of the time of day? Could the post-workout formula eradicate my cheesy thoughts? I put it to the test.

Read on to see how the Revere pre- and post-workout formulas impacted all different kinds of workouts, both cardio and strength training.

Indoor Cycling

Anyone who has dabbled in the world of indoor cycling classes around Manhattan could tell you that it's not too difficult to be motivated during the class. Being surrounded by sweaty, good-looking young adults and an instructor who looks like they were hand-crafted by the muscular gods themselves, pretty much all you have to do is open your eyes to be motivated. But the thing about cycling classes is that unless you're going to a studio that has your numbers on the screen, no one knows how hard you're really pushing yourself. Did anyone see me turn the resistance knob twice when the instructor said four turns? Nope.

When I had the pre-workout Revere formula before an early morning class, there was no "fake it till you make it" mentality going on in my head. I wanted to push myself to keep up with the instructor and the pretty sweaty people next to me. I felt like I had an incredible workout, and there was no taking the easy way out. I drank the cardio post-workout formula after, and I felt energized and ready for the day ahead. Now THAT is how all cycling classes should feel.

Boxing

*Insert Rocky theme song* About 30 minutes before entering a trendy boxing studio in Manhattan, I mixed up my pre-workout formula and was ready to go. I'm no Ronda Rousey, but I've boxed a few times and can definitely keep up in a full-body workout like boxing. I immediately noticed that my punches were stronger, my movements were sharper, and I was ducking and jabbing quicker than I ever have before.

The pre-workout formula is no joke, but what's most important is how I felt after the workout and how my muscles reacted. With such an intense training session, I typically would've collapsed to the floor, chugged some water, and craved carbs instantly. I drank the cardio post-workout formula for the boxing and was not only nourished, but my muscles felt stronger and stable, not tired and weak. More importantly, I wasn't using whatever energy I had left to go pick up a slice of pizza because I was already nourished from the formula.

Core Strengthening and Weights

This is something I do frequently, but it's usually followed by heavy cardio, so focusing specifically on strength training does require some nudging. I know, I know, ditching cardio for strictly weight training can do magical things for your body, especially your booty, but I'm just a sucker for a fast-paced machine. I dedicated a day to strength training and focusing on my core to test out another round of the post-workout strength product. During the workout, I focused on my core and arms. I found myself completely tuned into my music and each count, with my focus not once straying to the other individuals in the gym. It was me and the mirror. Being that I was spending more time than usual on strength training, I expected to be incredibly sore and exhausted, but that was not the case. I was definitely sore, but it wasn't a soreness that left my squealing each time I sat on the toilet. It was a soreness that made me think, "Hell yeah, that was a good workout."

Boot Camp

What surprised me the most during a boot camp class was my ability to keep up with the running portion of the workout. I never really run, and my cardiovascular activities are usually on the elliptical or on the bike, but I was instantly surprised when my legs could keep up at the pace of the other treadmill runners . . . and I was even more surprised when my legs didn't feel like wobbly pieces of spaghetti when I was recovering. After the class, my energy levels were high and my legs were strong. The cardio vanilla chai packet does not taste like other grainy, flavor-free supplements. It was filling and tasty.

Yoga

As I mentioned above, it takes some convincing for me to skip out on a fast-paced cardio session, so as you would imagine, yoga isn't my first choice of a workout. With the energy formula in my system, this yoga class was a real test, and long story short, I passed! My quads were burning and my glutes were doing things I didn't think they were capable of. The post-workout strength formula ensured my body wasn't exhausted after the class. I felt stronger and replenished after drinking the dark chocolate mix. Who knew yoga could be this satisfying?! (I definitely didn't.)

Final Thoughts

As someone who basically works out in order to eat freely, this is the type of nutrition I need. Before my workouts, I'm fueling my body with enough nutrients to feel energized and get the most of my time in the gym. After my workouts, I'm not craving carbs. I'm putting exactly what I need in my system to not ruin the entire workout with my next meal and keep my head in the game to have an efficient workout. I felt energized no matter what time I worked out and could feel the impact of each formula instantly. It's important to remember that this is not a meal replacement company — the products are simply meant to nourish your body before and after your workouts, and it will leave you feeling amazing.