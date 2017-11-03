9 Quiet Workouts That Won't Wake the Neighbors

Whether you're upstairs in an apartment unit, upstairs in your house, or just trying not to wake the kids or roommates, sometimes an aggressive plyo workout isn't your best bet — jumping around doesn't lend itself to a quiet, considerate activity!

That doesn't mean you should skip your workout, though! There are plenty of noise-free exercises that'll work every area of your body without making a peep. Ready? We've got nine supersilent workouts for you to try — no one will notice you've been kicking butt and breaking a sweat!