 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes
Kayla Itsines
49-Year-Old Chelle Looks Exactly Like She Did at 29 Thanks to BBG
Natural Deodorant
The Side Effect You May Experience When You Switch Over to Natural Deodorant
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Get Ready to HIIT It With One of These Tabata Workout Videos

My introduction to the world of HIIT workouts (that's high-intensity interval training) was with the Tabata protocol. This is a four-minute workout broken into eight 20-second high-intensity intervals, each followed by 10 glorious seconds of rest. You can stack multiple rounds of these four-minute Tabata workouts together to make an amazingly efficient calorie-burning sweat session. This type of workout is great for blasting belly fat, too.

As great as Tabata workouts are, it can be rough tackling a session alone, let alone finding a Tabata timer you like — so work out with us! We have six Class FitSugar videos featuring Tabata workouts of varying lengths, from eight minutes to 45 minutes. Best of all, you can do all of these workouts at home.

Related
Lose Weight, Build Muscle: This HIIT Circuit Burns Calories Well After the Workout Is Over

Time-Saving Total-Body Tabata Workout
8-Minute Tabata Workout
Tabata Mashup of Squats and Push-Ups
10-Minute Full-Body Tabata
30-Minute Tabata Workout
45-Minute Tabata Workout
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
HIITTabata WorkoutsWorkoutsCardio
Join The Conversation
Bodyweight Exercises
The Best Cardio Exercises You Can Do in Your Living Room
by Leta Shy
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Booty Gains and Cardio
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Gina Florio
What Is Tabata?
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Fastest Way to Lose Fat? This 4-Minute, Science-Backed Exercise
by Dominique Astorino
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds