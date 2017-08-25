10 Vegan Ingredients You Should Have in Your Pantry at All Times

We've all been there: you're finally home after a super busy day at the office. You're not just hungry — you're ravenous, and wishing more than anything in the world that your mom (or a personal chef) would magically appear to whip you up a healthy home-cooked dinner while you collapse on the couch to watch TV. You're tempted to order in — but do you really want to sabotage your diet (and your budget) and overdose on salt and fat just to wake up with a takeout hangover? Probably not. Especially if you are trying your damnedest to stick to a healthy, vegan diet. Read on for 10 vegan pantry staples that will save you from ordering takeout.