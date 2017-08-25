 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
10 Vegan Ingredients You Should Have in Your Pantry at All Times

We've all been there: you're finally home after a super busy day at the office. You're not just hungry — you're ravenous, and wishing more than anything in the world that your mom (or a personal chef) would magically appear to whip you up a healthy home-cooked dinner while you collapse on the couch to watch TV. You're tempted to order in — but do you really want to sabotage your diet (and your budget) and overdose on salt and fat just to wake up with a takeout hangover? Probably not. Especially if you are trying your damnedest to stick to a healthy, vegan diet. Read on for 10 vegan pantry staples that will save you from ordering takeout.

Foolproof Tips For Making Tofu Taste Delicious, No Matter What Your Diet Is

Beans
Tortillas
Canned Soup
Pasta
Grains
Coconut Milk
Nut and Seed Butters
Nuts
Seeds
Chickpeas
