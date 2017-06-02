 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Absolute Best New Trader Joe's Foods You Need This Month
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Fast and Easy
This Avocado Dressing Transforms Humdrum Salad Greens Into Something Spectacular
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Absolute Best New Trader Joe's Foods You Need This Month

Trader Joe's has tons of new items worthy of trying this year, and this month is no different. TJ's is stepping up its game this June with all-natural fruit snacks, addictive cookies, and more unique items you'll want to add to your shopping list. Read on to hear our reviews of each new item that we'd recommend trying for yourself this month, plus the ones we wouldn't.

Related
Watch Out, Oreos! Trader Joe's Just Released Matcha Joe-Joe's

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food ReviewsTrader Joe'sFood NewsGrocery Shopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Original Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Kate Mulgrew Interview About Orange Is the New Black 2017
Kate Mulgrew
Kate Mulgrew Promises You'll Be "Gobsmacked" by OITNB Season 5
by Maggie Pehanick
Father's Day Gifts 2017
Father's Day
by Krista Jones
NYX Cosmetics Social Media
Makeup
by Kirbie Johnson
Tommy Dorfman LGBTQ Pride Month Essay
Popsugar Pride
For Me, Marching in Pride Isn't an Option — It's a Responsibility
by Tommy Dorfman
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds