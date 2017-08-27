10 Feminist Moments From GOT Season 7 That Will Make You Damn Proud to Be a Woman

Before we get into it, I'll be perfectly clear: Game of Thrones has not always earned my high praise for its stellar portrayals of women. In seasons past, the show featured what many perceived to be gratuitous sexual violence (see: Sansa and Ramsay Bolton's disturbing rape scene from season five), and women were brutalized and overly sexualized so often that I nearly stopped watching altogether.



But the HBO drama turned it around in season six, crafting complex, female-led storylines that let the ladies of the Seven Kingdoms do what they do best — rule. And if the first installment of the seventh season is any indication, the women of Game of Thrones are only going to continue running things from here on out. Between Sansa's fierce critiques of her brother's military leadership and Lyanna's delivery of the epic feminist speech heard 'round the world, Game of Thrones is quickly becoming one of the most empowering shows on TV. If you ask me, it's about damn time.

Ahead, check out some of the most badass, feminist moments from Game of Thrones' seventh season, and then go place a very safe bet on a woman winning the Iron Throne.